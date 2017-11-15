Antoine elected chair of TOTA

Cultural coordinator for Quaaout Lodge takes helm of tourism association

The new chair of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is well-known at the Quaaout Lodge.

Frank Antoine, cultural coordinator for the lodge, was elected chair at the association’s annual general meeting on Nov. 2.

Antoine has served as a director on the board for the past two years, the only Chase-area director. Other members of the board come from towns including Kamloops, Kelowna, Big White, Vernon, Penticton and Osoyoos.

At the gathering in Kamloops on Nov. 1 and 2, association directors were joined by tourism stakeholders, industry leaders and presenters.

Sustainability was a key theme, and TOTA was the recipient of the Biosphere Destination accreditation as a Sustainable Tourism Destination, the first in the Americas to do so, states a news release from the association.

