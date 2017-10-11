Business spotlight: Bomber Girl blasting into city

By Leah Blain, contributor

Rockabilly is coming to Salmon Arm. When Bomber Girl opens its doors, it will be an explosion of rockabilly inspired-clothing from high-waisted skirts and pants to ’50s style hats, bathing suits, corsets, and all kinds of fun accessories.

They have sizes from x-small to x-large (with plus sizes available) and the styles will suit everyone from teens to seniors.

“The vision is classic. Classy looks good on everyone, every shape and size,” says Cherie Jackson.

The store is located at 101 Hudson St., beside the Pink Cherry. The shop decor is a mix of antique and Tiki.

“We like old stuff,” says Cory Jackson, who has the artistic vision and made the funky racks.

Before moving from Vanderhoof a year ago with their two children, Cala and Shayde, Cory and Cherie owned an auto glass shop.

“Business isn’t new for us but fashion is definitely different,” he adds.

While Cherie runs the store, Cory will be managing the website and online sales. Besides all the fun women’s fashion, the men’s section will have things like mechanic shirts, hats, pants and dress shirts.

Their brands will include Steady Clothing, Hell Bunny, Sourpuss, and Dickies. While you’re shopping, enjoy the rockabilly music like Stray Cats, Elvis, and Johnny Cash.

Their opening date isn’t set yet, but it will be in about a week. They will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out their website, bombergirl.ca.

Entrepreneur of the Year has local ties

Gary Shokar, president of Vancouver-based AvenEx Coating Technologies Inc. won the provincial BC Business magazine Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 in the manufacturing category.

Gary’s first sales job was in Salmon Arm selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door. AvenEx is one of Canada’s leading manufacturers of multi-layered polyethylene construction materials, which are commonly used to waterproof or retain water. He has a team of 10 in Canada, but he also oversees production facilities in South Carolina and Asia and sells to customers ranging from farmers in India to Fortune 500 companies.

Celebrate Credit Union Day

On Thursday, Oct. 19 credit unions around the world will celebrate International Credit Union Day. To mark this special day, all four Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) branches will have coffee and treats.

“This year’s theme, ‘#better for you’ celebrates what makes SASCU and other credit unions unique,” says Barry Delaney, CEO SASCU Financial Group. “Credit unions are co-operatives that offer a full range of banking products and services, but are locally owned and operated.”

SASCU recently celebrated its 70th year in the Shuswap. They have grown to over 19,000 members, with 140 staff, and over $600 million in assets.

Shuswap Women in Business Trade Show

The third annual Shuswap Women in Business Trade Show takes place Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. There will be 40 local vendors showcasing clothing, health and beauty, fitness and services, and local products. Admission is free.

Celebrating 10 years

Bonnie’s Skincare and Esthetics is celebrating their 10 year anniversary, Thursday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in a big way.

They are having a one-day sale “like no other” as a way of saying thank you.

“Products will be 50 per cent off that day only,” says owner Bonnie Ward, “and it’s a bogo (buy one get one free) on gift certificates for services.”

Refreshments are being served throughout the day and there will be door prizes.

“It’s been amazing having my business here. It’s a small town with great support. Thank you to all our clients, without them we wouldn’t be here.”

Bonnie’s Skincare & Esthetics is located at 2450-D 10th Ave. NE, below Junglemania.

If you have a business happening to report, contact Leah Blain at leeblain@gmail.com