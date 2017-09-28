Business spotlight: From the beach to the rink

Photo contributed. Volunteers work to protect Top Jimmy’s Canoe Beach Cafe Water Sports at Canoe Beach from rising lake levels. The restaurant operation will be moving its food services to the Salmon Arm Curling Club.

On registration day Salmon Arm curlers got a taste of the new menu as ‘Top Jimmy’s Family Kitchen and Poutinerie’ offered samples.

If the name is somewhat familiar that’s because Top Jimmy’s was at Canoe Beach this past summer.

At the curling rink Jim and Joyce Dunlop will include their popular items and some new things.

“The Zombie burger is a given and poutine is a given,” says Jimmy, “and we’ll include my three-time, award-winning chili. We’ll have soups; Joyce makes amazing borscht with heavy cream and dill, and clam chowder.”

They will also serve specialty coffees that people can enjoy while they’re watching a new 75” flat screen TV. They’re excited about starting up at their winter location.

“It’s a real family environment. Curlers love one another – you can feel the vibe,” says Jim.

They will also have desserts from Colleen’s Baking.

Salmon Arm Curling Centre general manager Darcy Seghers says their reputation for good food prompted him to contact them.

“We’re really changing it up,” says Darcy.

The restaurant hours haven’t been firmed up yet but they will be open longer hours than in the past. They will have Maddy Collens working for them on the weekends but they’re looking for staff for the weekdays.

“We’re really excited about this. We’re looking forward to it, we really are,” says Joyce.

“We invite all our customers from the beach and we invite new people,” says Jim.

SWIB Board of Directors

The Shuswap Women in Business has a few new directors: Debra Kerswel, Lynda Gowland, Donna Peters, and June Kiessling. Returning board members are: Pam Wenzel – president, Dee Lewis – vice- president, Maryann Baker – past-president, Debbie Howe-Smith –treasurer, Susan Robinson – secretary/web editor

Longer hours for short hair

Aaron Obst is offering after-hours hair cuts and beard trims so people don’t have to take time off work. He is available weeknights from 6 to 10 by appointment at Head Gamez Hair &Company, 101-351 Hudson Ave. NE. Or you can have a walk-in appointment on Saturday. Call or text him at 250-814-7915 or email theeveningbarbar@gmail.com.

Re-Market opening up

Re-Market etc., which is opening next week, is an eclectic blend of old and new.

Owners Linda Thompson and her husband, Jaimie Nielson, are combining their love of re-purposing and up-cycling with their knowledge of painting and helping people do-it-themselves.

Linda and Jamie moved to Salmon Arm from Kelowna a year ago. Linda operated ‘Paint It Up and Pass It On’ in Kelowna for five years.

After vacationing in the Shuswap for years, they decided to settle her permanently.

They have pottery, soap, soy candles, lamps, mirrors, and wood signs, furniture paint supplies, (Homestead House Paint and PIY – both Canadian companies, one is mineral based and the other is milk-based) as well as antique and vintage furniture.

“I love gift stores around town but that’s not the direction we’re going in. The majority of our stuff is second hand,” says Linda.

They will be offering various classes to teach people how to do-it-yourself but they’re always happy to offer free advice.

When he’s not helping at the store, Jamie will be driving the Zamboni at the arena.

They will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 121 Hudson Ave. NE in the Winter building beside the Thai restaurant.

Contact them at 250-833-6135 and watch their Facebook page for information on upcoming classes.