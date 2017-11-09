Business Spotlight: One gym closes, another stays open

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor

On Dec. 7 Harbourfront Tanning & Fitness on Marine Park Drive is closing its doors.

“We sold the building and the people who bought it are using the space for their own business,” says manager Dave Brien.

Until that date the gym and tanning will continue to operate as usual. They are offering a special weekly rate until December 7 and the tanning drop-in rate is now $5.

Dave says all the patrons were sad to hear the news “because they loved the place.”

He says his time as manager has been very enjoyable.

“I’d like to thank (owner) Judy De Dood for the opportunity, and without my staff and the people who came through the door I wouldn’t have been here for six years.”

Cardio Connection, owned by Melissa Treleaven, which is in the same building is not going anywhere and they will continue business as usual.

New Barbershop Opens

At the beginning of the month Reggie Petersen opened Central Barber in Centenoka Park Mall across from Staples.

Reggie moved from Kamloops and has 37 years experience.

“I’ve always worked for someone else and now I have my own shop and I’m loving it.”

She doesn’t do shaves, just cuts. The cost is $16 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and kids (under 12).

“The right cut at the right price,” she says smiling.

Central Barber is open during mall hours. Payment is cash only.

Response to silent auction

“Overall, our Explore Sicamous auction was a great success and raised a grand total of $7,025 thanks to our generous sponsors and enthusiastic bidders,” says Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce Visitor Services Representative Heather Black.

“We had a few bidding wars, which is always fun, and some last minute bids – literally – that made for a dramatic finish. We’d like to thank all who supported this event; donors, buyers and even those who just helped spread the word. Every bit helped.”

The funds raised in the auction help keep the Chamber’s doors open and help to host community events.

Inspiring a wave of local good

A few weeks ago, 500 Interior Savings employees rolled up their sleeves to lend a hand in their communities and the Credit Union offered up cash for others to get in on this act of local good.

This mass volunteering effort marked the fourth annual Interior Savings’ Day of Difference. Across the Interior of BC, Interior Savings staff were cooking, cleaning, painting, donating blood, or doing whatever it took to help ease the burden on local community organizations. In Chase, the credit union and insurance team decided to get a little mucky, doing some general farm maintenance and yard clean-up at the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge.

“As a co-operative, we know the power that comes from a community working together,” said Interior Savings CEO, Kathy Conway. “Our Day of Difference is not only an opportunity to lend a hand to those helping to make our communities strong, but also to celebrate what it means to be local.”

Artist talk

Every Thursday of November Teyjah’s Art Den features a different artist. On Nov. 9, Howard Brown from Enderby’s Courtyard Gallery will be setting up an exhibit (1 p.m. – 7 p.m.) and giving a talk, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Little Treasures Exhibition

The Enderby Courtyard Gallery will host their 5th annual Little Treasures Exhibition for the Christmas season. More than 20 local artists will be exhibiting original paintings, fibre art, glass pieces, pottery, and more. The preview opening is on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and meet the artists.

The gallery is located at 907 Belvedere St., Enderby.

If you have business news email leahblain.shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com