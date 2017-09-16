Co-op fuels good

Motorists are urged to fill up at Co-op gas stations Tuesday, where 10 cents from every litre will go to charity

A local business is urging its customers and the public to rally behind community programs.

Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm will hold their Fuel Good Day Tuesday and 10 cents from every litre sold will be donated to three local non-profit groups.

“In Vernon, all litres sold will support the North Okanagan Hospice Society while in Armstrong, all litres sold will support the Kindale Developmental Association,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager.

“And in Salmon Arm, all litres sold will support Hillcrest Elementary School. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.”

Armstrong Regional Co-op has served the region for more than 95 years and has 15,000 members.

“The co-op remains committed to supporting the communities we serve with bursaries, sponsorships and support of many local non-profits and charitable organizations,” said Keis.