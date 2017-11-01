Slope stabilization work continues on the north bank of the Peace River for the Site C dam, September 2017. (B.C. Hydro)

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Premier John Horgan’s cabinet intends to make a decision on whether to continue building the most expensive construction project in B.C. history by the end of 2017.

The B.C. Utilities Commission released its independent report on the project Wednesday, ordered by Horgan to fulfil a promise he has repeated many times since becoming NDP leader.

The BCUC report questions whether Site C can make its 2024 completion date, and concludes the cost “may” exceed $10 billion. It describes the option of suspending work and restarting it in 2024 as the “least attractive of the three scenarios” set out by the government.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said Wednesday the report is technical and requires further study, but one thing that is clear is that delaying Site C is not an option that would protect B.C. Hydro ratepayers from unnecessary rate increases.

Horgan’s government instructed BCUC to come up with cost estimates for completing the dam, pausing construction for a more thorough review of alternatives and future electricity demand, or stopping it and restoring the project area.

The report estimates the cost of shutting down Site C and remediating the project area to be $1.8 billion, plus the cost of finding alternative energy sources to meet demand, on top of the $2 billion already spent.

“The suspension and restart scenario adds at least an additional $3.6 billion to final costs and is by far the most expensive of the three scenarios,” the report states.

The BCUC panel also concluded that “increasingly viable alternative energy sources such as wind, geothermal and industrial curtailment could provide similar benefits to ratepayers as the Site C project with an equal or lower unit energy cost.”

Horgan said Tuesday that one more round of consultation with area Indigenous communities will be conducted next by Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser, and then cabinet will consider its options.

B.C. Hydro has already awarded the major contracts for the powerhouse, river diversion and main civil works in the riverbed.

Previous story
Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

Just Posted

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Winter has arrived in the valley

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Two men and a woman are being held in custody after being arrested in downtown Salmon Arm

City asked to fund graffiti removal

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day… Continue reading

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Most Read