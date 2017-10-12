KurSpa in Vernon voted best in BC

BC Living Magazine has released its list of Top 10 Best BC spas for 2017, and Vernon’s own KurSpa, located within Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa is has been voted into the number one spot. “If pure indulgence is what you’re looking for in a getaway,” said BC Living Magazine’s Cadi Jordan, “this is your stop.”

A blend of the German word for ‘healing’ and the Latin word for ‘water’, the name KurSpa, according to the resort’s website, personifies the holistic value of health and wellness in mind and body—and Jordan concurs.

As the largest among luxury spas in Canada—it is comprised of over 40,000 sq. ft. of treatment space, and is considered by many to be the most unique spa in the world. It is also the first North American wellness spa to offer Europe’s popular Cryo Cold Chamber as one of its signature treatments.

Other BC spas to make the list are:

Casbah Day Spa in Surrey

Madrona del Mar on Galiano Island

The Spa at Painted Boat Resort in Madeira Park

Scandinave Spa in Whistler

Chi, The Spa at the Shangi-La Hotel in Vancouver

the Wild Orange Spa in Abbotsford

Spa Utopia in North Vancouver

Melt Mineral Spa in Penticton

Sabai Thai Spa in Vancouver