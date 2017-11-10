Opening day is approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort. Photo courtesy of Chris Wheeler

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

As snow continues to fall the team at Baldy Mountain Resort is preparing to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 8.

To celebrate, the First Chair Festival will be held that weekend (Dec. 8-10) and will include fun activities for the whole family. Visitors have the chance to win prizes, collect giveaways, participate in guided tours, watch a fireworks display and kids can race a fun slalom course or join a treasure hunt.

“We’re super excited to open for the season and the First Chair Festival is a great way to celebrate,” said Baldy Mountain Resort general manager Andy Foster.

The main attraction is skiing and snowboarding and new terrain is available to ride this season. However, Foster said there is plenty to keep non-skiers entertained too including disc golf, snowshoeing or sipping on some hot chocolate while tobogganing. Another highlight is the live music and drink tastings in the newly renovated Baldy Bar, which has a new menu and new hours.

Related: Baldy ready for snow enthusiasts to hit the slopes

The resort reopened last year, after being closed for most of three seasons.

“Opening day is a big occasion at any ski resort, and we want to make this festival a can’t be missed event.” said Foster.

The event is snow dependant, visit www.baldyresort.com for more details.

Previous story
Invasive mussel warnings unheeded

Just Posted

UPDATED: Snowfall warning cancelled

As of Friday morning, there had been a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions

All Shuswap highways affected, local roads also slick

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

South Okanagan-Similkameen property crime increases

RCMP superintendent says rise in property crime is a provincial trend

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver

Meningococcal disease has been confirmed in two students attending South Okanagan Secondary… Continue reading

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Most Read