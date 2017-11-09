Sensory-friendly shopping hour for children with autism at Toys’R’Us stores

Toys ‘R’ Us Canada to host second sensory-friendly shopping hour Nov. 12 at stores across the country

Toys’R’Us, Canada will host a second Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour Sunday, Nov. 12, in partnership with Autism Speaks Canada.

As part of the initiative, all Toys’R’Us and Babies’R’Us stores from coast-to-coast will open one hour early. During the hour, there will be no music or announcements; lighting will be dimmed; and designated quiet spaces will be located throughout the store. Families can also enjoy in-store activities with toys identified as ideal for children on the autism spectrum.

“Creating a welcoming in-store environment for our customers and giving all kids the opportunity to experience the magic and wonder of a toy store is a must for us,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, president of Toys’R’Us Canada, in a press release.

“This Sunday will mark the second Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour at Toys’R’Us this year. We received such a positive response from our first event last spring, we wanted to build on the initiative through the holiday season. We want to ensure that shopping is a little easier – and of course fun – for families with kids on the autism spectrum.”

The Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour is part of Toys’R’Us, Canada’s commitment to supporting and raising awareness of the autism community.

Since 2010, Toys’R’Us, Canada has partnered with Autism Speaks Canada and has raised more than $5 million through the generous support of its customers, team members and vendors.

All funds raised go directly to Autism Speaks Canada to support services, community grants, awareness initiatives and social programs like sports, drama and swimming that aid in children’s development and social skills.

“We are proud to work alongside a national partner like Toys’R’Us to offer a Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour,” said Jill Farber, executive director, Autism Speaks Canada, in a press release.

“Shopping trips for families and individuals with autism can sometimes be more challenging. This initiative will provide a friendly, inclusive environment for the autism community – giving them the space to be themselves – at the destination for play and fun.”

For local Sensory-Friendly Shopping store hours at Toys’R’Us and Babies’R’Us locations throughout Canada on Sunday, Nov. 12, visit Toysrus.ca/events.

