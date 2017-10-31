Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is about to earn global recognition.

At TOTA’s annual general meeting in Kamloops on Wednesday, the association will be officially accredited by the Responsible Tourism Institute.

RTI director Patricio Azcarate Diaz de Losad will make the presentation to TOTA president and chief executive officer Glenn Mandziuk.

TOTA, which represents the tourism industry within the Thompson Okanagan region while also assisting with the implementation of provincial tourism policies, is the first association in the Americas to receive this accreditation.

The Responsible Tourism Institute was born after a conference in 1975 about sustainable tourism, sponsored by UNESCO.

RTI promotes tourism models that directly contribute to effective maintenance and promotion of a destination’s cultural and historical heritage in a sustainable development.

RTI says the world is witnessing an unprecedented growth in tourism.This growth not only affects consolidated tourist destinations but also refers to the huge number of emerging destinations that arise on the planet and also expresses an eruption of new motivations and ways of traveling.

Holiday destinations, particularly in coastal areas, are mobilizing a substantial percentage of that growth demand. For example, sun and beach destinations have grown 39 per cent between 2007 and 2014, currently accounting for 29 per cent of tourism option preferences.

The RTI says tourism generates one of every 11 jobs created worldwide, 284 million direct jobs in 2015, and contributes overall to 9.8 per cent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gas price hike will get worse

Just Posted

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Family of missing Vernon woman provides DNA

Police have not connected disappearance to discovery of human remains at Silver Creek, says mother of Traci Genereaux

NHL team practicing in Kelowna

The Dallas Stars have arrived in Kelowna for two days of practice on a break in its NHL schedule

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Most Read

  • Gas price hike will get worse

    Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

  • Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

    TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute