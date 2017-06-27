CANADA 150: The senator who rooted for multiculturalism

On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Some argue it was Paul Yuzyk who ignited Canada’s outlook on multiculturalism
