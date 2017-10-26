Twitter

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

A regular road check in the Fraser Valley for a CVSE officer turned into something much more delightful.

The officer was on the side of the road checking a transport truck when he felt a little nudge at his knee.

A friendly hog stared back up at the officer — he had decided he could help.

The officer snapped a photo of his new helper and BC Transport Tweeted out the interaction as part of #wildlifewednesday.

RELATED: Mountie caught ‘having a word’ with two pigs

Send your photos and video of interactions with animals to us by clicking Contact at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Accident sends one person to hospital

Another collision takes place at the intersection of TCH and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

UPDATE: Sagmoen appears in court today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Fall Affair

Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser a blast

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

Eagles take two in series of away games

Eagles rack up four points after wins against the Knights and the Storm

Movement powered by love

Local grandmothers support their African counterparts

Notch Hill honours veterans

Notch Hill Cemetery is located at 2350 Hilltop Road in Sorrento-Notch Hill.… Continue reading

Sorrento artist goes postal

iconic view depicted on cancellation stamp

Most Read