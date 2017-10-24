REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

Just Posted

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

Star announces alpine opening

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping to open Nov. 23

Vicious dog attack leaves Kelowna family grieving

A Kelowna family is grieving following a vicious dog attack on the Mission Creek Greenway.

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Smiling salamander chokes on lunch

West Kelowna vet Dr. Oz had to jump in to rescue a unique pet this week

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Trial delayed for man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man will remain in jail until his new court date is scheduled

A free Child Seat Safety Check will be held in Salmon Arm next Monday

Is your child’s seat installed correctly?

One-million reasons to revisit Kamloops store

A Kamloops man is $1 millon richer after purchasing a lotto ticket

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

