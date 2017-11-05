REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Prince Rupert: Hammy the deer is a B.C. legend

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock this summer, the fame for “Hammy” the deer continues to grow. He now has a T-shirt, and a Facebook page. Watch more >

Surrey: Couple carves 300-pound pumpkin

The bigger, the better. That’s Brooke and Brent Wilhelmson’s idea when they hunt for their jack-o-lantern, this year finding a 300 pound pumpkin. Watch more >

Keremeos: Winter has arrived in the Okanagan

Freezing temperatures have created some spectacular views along the Similkameen River. Watch more >

Vancouver: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault. Watch more >

Victoria: Libraries check in 1,000 lbs of food for food banks

The Greater Victoria Public Libraries brought in 1,000 pounds of food for food banks across the region with their Food for Fines program. Watch more >

School board input sought

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have

UPDATED: Highway 1 reopens following collision east of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

Students participate in short story contest

College and high school students invited to compete in three-hour short story contest

Vipers use dynamite kill unit

The Vernon Vipers converted three shorthanded goals in a 6-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

Gunman opens fire at Texas church: reports

More than 20 people are said to have been killed in the shooting

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Mountie injured, manhunt on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

Vees lose to Kings 4-2

Club’s first home-ice loss to the Kings since the SOEC opened

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

