REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Emotional celebration of life honours fallen police officer

Thousands of first responders and citizens have gathered in Abbotsford today to honour fallen officer Const. John Davidson. See more >

Volunteers use drones in search of missing North Okanagan women

The search for missing women in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took to the skies on Saturday. See more >

Sailors set to deck the hulls for annual Sea of Lights

The annual lighted ship parade is only a few weeks away, with thousands of lights expected to take to the open waters. See more >

Downtown Chilliwack mural celebrates local artist

Davis Graham, or Pencil Fingerz, completed his very public art project showcasing the Fraser Valley city as he sees it. See more >

Fan expo attracts wacky, weird and wonderful cosplay

Dressed up or down, fans all all ages were in Vancouver recently, transporting into a world of magic, costume and fun. See more >

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

Slideshow: Shuswap Stars sparkle on the dance floor

Stunning choreography raises funds for new chalet at Larch Hills

Traffic stopped on Highway 97B due to crash

The incident took place south of Mellors Store.

Families of missing Shuswap women call for action

Birthday of missing woman Ashley Simpson remembered during rally in Yankee Flats

‘Listen to your gut’ urges injured skier

Mike Shaw was told he’d never walk again after an accident four years ago, but he defied the odds

Nasty note on windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Drones used in search for clues about missing women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest

Thousands attend memorial service for slain Abbotsford Police officer

VIDEO: Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Vernon poet makes poetry prize shortlist

He’s been involved with the craft since the ’70s, gaining recognition along the way

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

