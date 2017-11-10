(Big White Ski Resort)

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

  • Nov. 10, 2017 11:11 a.m.
North Shore

Grouse Mountain

Sad that Grouse Grind season is over? Don’t fret – Grouse Mountain opens its ski runs at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Seymour Mountain

No opening date has been set yet but the ski hill expects to open late November or early December.

Cypress Mountain

Cypress will open on Nov. 10 – their third earliest opening date ever

Whistler Blackcomb

Both Sea-to-Sky hills will open on Nov. 23.

Okanagan

Big White

Big White will open its doors on Nov. 23.

Apex

The Penticton resort will open its doors on Dec. 2.

SilverStar

Silverstar starts its alpine season on Nov. 23.

Interior

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Snow has already begun to fall at the resort, which will open its doors Dec. 2

Sunpeaks

The Kamloops-area skill hill opens its lifts on Nov. 18.

Vancouver Island

Mt. Washington

The biggest skill hill on the Island starts up on Dec. 8

