The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

  • Oct. 24, 2017 1:30 a.m.
  • Buzz

Move over Tim Hortons—Canadians reportedly have a new favourite coffee spot. According to MacLean’s magazine’s Coffee Ranker, which went live yesterday, Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

The survey, which 1,500 users participated in, allowed participants to rank the largest 15 national and regional chains that sell coffee in the country. A first place vote gets 15 points, a second place vote gets 14 and so forth. McDonald’s came in at the top, with 19,494 points-as of October 20.

Second Cup hit 18,456 points and Starbucks ranked with 18,100 points, beating Canada’s iconic coffee chain [Tim Horton’s], which came in with 16,260 points, beating out Blenz, Robin’s Donuts, Coffee Time and Country Style.

See also:

Previous story
B.C. couple hopes boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Just Posted

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

Star announces alpine opening

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping to open Nov. 23

Big White opposed to BC Family Day switch

Date change would negatively impact B.C. tourism, consumers, says Kelowna area resort

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Most Read