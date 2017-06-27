Vancouver’s notorious Canuck the crow tangles with Canada Post

No immediate end to testy relationship between Vancouver crow and mail carriers

Snow, rain and heat don’t stop mail carriers from making deliveries, but Canada Post draws the line at crows.

The Crown corporation has stopped delivery to several homes on Vancouver’s east side after the mail carrier was repeatedly harassed and injured by Canuck the crow, the notorious bird who adopted the neighbourhood and built its first nest this year.

Canuck has formed a special bond with resident Shawn Bergman, who posted on Facebook that he felt horrible about the problem and appealed to Canada Post to help find a solution.

Bergman says three addresses on his block haven’t had home mail delivery for two months and the post office sent him an email advising that delivery won’t resume until danger from the crow is over.

Nesting season has ended for the year and Bergman says Canuck is calmer, but mail delivery hasn’t resumed and a statement from Canada Post says that delivery will start again “as soon as possible, when it’s safe.”

Bergman dubbed the crow Canuck after it befriended him about 2 years ago and made headlines for antics ranging from stealing evidence at an east Vancouver crime scene to starring on its own Facebook page.

Although Canuck’s latest adventure involves nesting behaviour, Bergman says the crow is not a dad.

“No, he’s not. He just built a nest this year and that’s basically what got him all up in arms,” Bergman said in an interview. “Yeah. No babies this year but I’m definitely hoping for next year.”

As for the neighbours who have been forced to pick up their mail at a Canada Post depot for the last two months, Bergman said they are siding with Canuck.

“I know you have your occasional person in the neighbourhood, but the majority of people in the neighbourhood love him. At least, that’s what they say to my face.”

The Canadian Press

