VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Were your tweets feeling crammed? Did you feel like you’re not getting all your thoughts out to your eager followers?

Well, fear not – Twitter has a solution for you.

The social media site doubled its character limit following a pilot earlier this fall.

Although project manager Aliza Rosen said that Twitter expects to see most users continue to keep their tweets short and sweet, some took advantage of the novelty of 280 characters:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hollywood celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting

Just Posted

Interior Health commits $2 million annually for First Nations elders care

Initiative to benefit 4,450 elders across Southern Interior region.

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

Invasive mussel warnings unheeded

Okanagan Basin Water Board worried about complacency

Documentary examines Okanagan water conflicts

Competing Okanagan Valley water users profiled in documentary

Time to stem the tide of missing women

Activist Jody Leon wants people to become advocates for missing and murdered women, Canada-wide.

‘Offleashed’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna BC SPCA raises more than $120,000 at the 10th annual gala

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Hitchhiker cuffed after escaping police and holding driver at gunpoint

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

Abandoned RVs plague Okanagan backcountry

RV owners are dumping their old RVs due to a lack of recycling options in the Okanagan

Firefighting fulfills desire to give back

Shuswap fire departments welcoming new recruits

Popular Santana tribute act returns to Vernon

For Supernatural’s frontman Santana is fun to listen to, but it’s more fun to play

Summerland mayor to revisit regional compost facility

Peter Waterman believes council did not have sufficient information to reject proposal

Witness in Victoria court case admits to previous killings

The man was a paid agent of the RCMP, who say they had no evidence to back up the confessions

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Most Read