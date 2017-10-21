VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Sales are expected to continue into the New Year
Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
A portion of the property has been cordoned off with black landscaping fabric
Police are not saying how this search is related to Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s current criminal charges
Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property
He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.
Annual clean-up by forestry companies includes burning debris from logging activity
Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday
Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people
‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.
A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch
Kamloops Symphony makes first appearance of the 2017-18 season in Salmon Arm
By Jim Cooperman, Observer columnist There is a slowly growing movement back… Continue reading
While driving to the Coast a few weeks ago, the last week… Continue reading
By Leah Blain, Observer columnist The red walls were the perfect background.… Continue reading
The video was taken in northern Ontario and posted to YouTube by Dan Nystedt.
You can’t walk on water, but now we can camp on it
A Qualicum Beach city councillor left a bag of dog poop on a bylaw officer’s desk, later apologizes.
Popular convenience store is getting in on the October action with free tasters this Wednesday
Would-be residents can purchase parcels of land overlooking a nine-hole golf course for $500
New program aims to help youth self-diagnose with online exercise or coach
Readers from across B.C. send in their favourite summer photos as fall officially arrives