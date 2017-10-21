VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.

The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Previous story
Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Just Posted

Search at Silver Creek property enters third day

A portion of the property has been cordoned off with black landscaping fabric

Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

Police are not saying how this search is related to Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s current criminal charges

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Controlled burns no cause for concern

Annual clean-up by forestry companies includes burning debris from logging activity

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Symphony trumpets in new season

Kamloops Symphony makes first appearance of the 2017-18 season in Salmon Arm

Column: Back to the land in the 21st century

By Jim Cooperman, Observer columnist There is a slowly growing movement back… Continue reading

Column: Sockeye fisheries hinder recovery

While driving to the Coast a few weeks ago, the last week… Continue reading

Friends & Neighbours: Sewing their patriotism

By Leah Blain, Observer columnist The red walls were the perfect background.… Continue reading

Most Read