Leaving school in style

The end of the school year was filled with a spectrum of emotions: stress, sadness, but most of all, joy.

Students struggled to keep up with their studying as the rays of summer got hotter and hotter. However, all persevered, despite the beautiful Shuswap weather.

The official school year ended with a retirement party for one of the school’s best and most reputable English teachers: Marta Mor. Her retirement attracted much attention, as previous and current students celebrated her wonderful career with ice cream cake, cards, and a journal filled with a personal comment from each of her students.

With exams finally over, the only thing on everybody’s mind was graduation. The graduating class of 2017 had worked hard all year to get right where they were standing: on the brink of graduation.

The ceremony was extremely emotional as family and friends all teared up with joy watching the students cross the stage. In the middle of the ceremony, Jasmin Schweitzer and Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performed Czardas, a violin classic.

Before the end of the ceremony, the 2017 valedictorians Jasmine Lam (me) and Sachin Britto gave their closing address. They spoke of the challenges and failures that all of the graduates had faced throughout the year, but also of how our friends, family, and community will always be there to fall back on.

Finally, the night ended with the dry grad. Students got to eat a multitude of foods, take pictures at the photo booth, bet at the casino, and even go swimming at one-thirty in the morning. The amazing night ended the following morning with a wonderful breakfast provided by volunteers from the community.

As the class of 2017 says goodbye to Salmon Arm Secondary, we look forward to all of the things they will accomplish in their amazing lives.