A taste of Paris in Kelowna

Get your white shoes, white hat, white table and white outfit together – because Dîner en Blanc Okanagan is just one day away.

The fourth-annual Paris-style summer event is set to take place on July 6 at an undisclosed location, only revealed to participants right before the event.

This year more than 1100 people dressed head-to-toe in white will descend upon a secret outdoor location in the city.

The first Okanagan event in 2013 took over City Park, with 600 participants enjoying dinner lake front.

The 2014 Dîner en Blanc Okanagan saw 850 diners enjoying food, wine and music at the Father Pandosy Mission, 2015 saw more than 1,200 foodies dining near the baseball diamonds across from the Peachland Yacht Club and last year more than a thousand dined beside the Dolphins in Waterfront Park.

This year, the event is expected to be even bigger and better.

The global phenomenon is now hosted in 70 cities in more than 25 countries across six continents and is attended by hundreds of thousands of guests every year.

Started in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, the original Paris Dîner en Blanc now attracts more than 10,000 people each year.

Dîner en Blanc Okanagan partnered with Quails’ Gate Winery, Boulevard Magazine and Wink-I-wear as official local partners for the fifth-anniversary edition.

