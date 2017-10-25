Arise Chiropractic and Wellness hosts 8th annual Halloween Patient and Community Appreciation Day

All four doctors from Arise Chiropractic will donate a portion of their treatment fees that day to the Upper Room Mission

Arise Chiropractic and Wellness will be hosting their 8th annual Halloween Patient and Community Appreciation Day on Monday, October 30.

All four chiropractic doctors will donate a portion of their treatment fees that day to the Upper Room Mission.

“The Upper Room Mission does so much to support those in need in our community, and we wondered what we could do to help,” said Dr. Elliot Lysyk, founder of Arise Chiropractic and Wellness.“This seemed like a great way to have a fun day with our patients while also supporting a great cause.”

The event, which will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. will include food all day and prize draws for patients who book in.

Arise Chiropractic and Wellness is located on Kal Lake Road in Vernon.

