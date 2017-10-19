Carli Berry/Capital News Jimmy Tan, director at Kelowna Escape Games, holds a HTC Vibe head set which transports the wearer into the virtual reality world. Escape Games is the first virtual reality arcade in Western Canada.

Capital News reporters step into virtual reality

Two reporters experience Kelowna’s first virtual arcade, Kelowna Escape Games

A Kelowna company is taking the next step in arcade gaming.

The city’s first virtual reality business, called Kelowna Escape Games, features virtual reality simulations that has participants chopping fruit, shooting alien robots and fighting off a hoard of zombies.

Okanagan digital editor Jen Zielinski and I got a first-hand experience using the HTC Vibe headsets, which transported us to other worlds.

I felt a rush of adrenaline when director Jimmy Tan placed me in a walk-the-plank simulation.

After standing in a virtual elevator, the door opens to reveal a plank. When the gamer steps off of it, they are plunged to the ground below and enter a virtual heaven.

I hesitated to step off the plank, even though I don’t have a fear of heights, it created a feeling of unease.

My awkward movements while in the moment gave Tan and his cousin William a laugh, along with my film buddy Zielinski.

My favourite was fighting against hoards of aliens. Two controllers held in each hand act as a gun or shield. By exchanging the gun for a shield with the flick of my arm, I was able to survive until round eight.

The experience was much more riveting than Street Fighter, that’s for sure.

Virtual reality rooms are rented by the hour at $25 per room. Tan recommends having a least two people in a party to enjoy the fun.

Players can also rent multiple virtual reality rooms where they can play together online.

Being the first western virtual reality company, Escape Games’ second location is set up at 2323 Hunter Road.

Tan decided to open a location in Kelowna because it’s a growing city and there’s two post-secondary schools.

This weekend, four escape rooms will also be up and running, which offer puzzle games in order to get to the next room.

They do birthday parties as well, or as an alternative to the bar scene, said Tan.

Kelowna Virtual Games is open from 4 to 12 p.m. Monday to Thursday, with Friday, Saturday and statutory holidays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Previous story
CAO reports to District of Barriere on well construction
Next story
Okanagan Carpool Week runs from October 23 to 27.

Just Posted

Update: Backhoe used in search of Silver Creek property

RCMP into second day of search of Silver Creek residence/agricultural property

WorkSafe investigates ranch accident

General manager Glen Taylor recovering in Vancouver General Hospital

A wrap for Friday

Catch up on a selection of local stories from the past week

Fire in hills above Highway 1

A fire is burning in the hills near Craigellachie

Thunderstorm rolls into town

Both the Okanagan and Shuswap region are anticipating a thunderstorm with strong winds, Thursday.

Capital News reporters step into virtual reality

Two reporters experience Kelowna’s first virtual arcade, Kelowna Escape Games

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Recycling pays off for Penticton man

Recycle-It to Win-It contest winner is from Penticton

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Most Read