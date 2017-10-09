Cars for canines in Kelowna

Elite Auto in Kelowna is donating $100 from every sale to the BC SPCA.

Denver meets everyone who walks in the door with a wag of a tail and friendly head-nod that implies he would like to be pet.

The team at Elite Auto Centre is a dog friendly environment that owner Korey Gaspari encourages his team and customers to be apart of — whether that is meeting his dog Denver or brining their own to the enterprise location.

The animal loving business is also an advocate for the BC SPCA, and one Kelowna shelter manager Sean Hogan is happy to have support from.

“This is one of the most dog friendly places I have been in,” said Hogan.

Gaspari adopted Denver from the shelter a few years ago after his family fell in love with the hound at first sight.

“Denver has evolved quite a bit since from the day we got him, from taking off quite a bit because he is a hound to now he won’t leave our side,” explained Gaspari.

The daily run operation believes in giving animals a voice and treating them with respect which is why Elite Auto wanted to do something extra for the non-profit that improves lives for pets like Denver.

“The BC SPCA has been close to our hearts for many years and we wanted to do a little promo that ties in with the SPCA,” Gaspari said.

So, for the month of October, for every car sold at Elite Auto $100 will be donated to the Kelowna Shelter. Gaspari estimates this could be anywhere from $4000 to $6000 for the local BC SPCA.

Hogan is grateful Elite Auto chose the shelter as their recipient of their generosity. The money will go to help the more than 100 abused, abandoned and neglected animals currently in the shelter’s care.