Celebrate multiculturalism, freedom

South Shuswap Canada Day celebrations are capped off by a fabulous fireworks display in the bay starting at 10:30 p.m. -Image credit: File photo

Canada’s 150th birthday party will be a big one in the South Shuswap, with a parade beginning on Balmoral Road at 10 a.m. and heading to Centennial Field.

For the first time in history, Quaaout Lodge, owned by the Little Shuswap Indian Band, will have a float in the parade.

“When I celebrate Canada Day, I celebrate inclusion, multiculturalism and freedom; the cornerstones of what it means to be Canadian and the mandate of the arts council,” says Karen Brown, administrator for the Arts Council of the Shuswap. “Our float is built on those values.”

Fire juggler and physical comedian Mike Battie will perform twice and will hold a workshop for aspiring jugglers.

2017 Schedule

• 8 to 11 a.m. – Lion’s Club serves pancakes, sausages and coffee.

• 9:30 to 10 a.m. – Canadian Jetpack Adventures presents a flyboarding demonstration.

• 11:30 – opening ceremonies with dignitaries and cupcakes for all.

• 11:30 to noon – South Shuswap Children’s Choir FACES dance and music students perform.

• Noon to 1:30 p.m. Island Fogg.

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Kiki the Eco Elf: children’s entertainer.

• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Award-winning, songwriting, multi-instrumentalist duo Blue and Kelly Hopkins perform original music, blending traditional and contemporary tunes.

• 3:30 to 4 p.m. – Ta’Lana Twirlers perform.

• 6 to 8 p.m. – Serious Dogs plays a wide variety of styles including classic rock, R&B, reggae, blues and country rock.

• 8 to 10:30 p.m. – Cod Gone Wild, Celtic inspired band plays traditional music a modern edge. Blending the varied talents of five musicians whose classical, folk and rock backgrounds fuse together to create a dynamic and unique sound that instantly connects and resonates with audiences.

• 10:30 to 11 p.m. – A spectacular display of fireworks set to music.

For safety reasons, the No Go Zone is in effect from 6 p.m. until the all-clear is given at the end of the fireworks show. Parking restrictions will apply during that time and vehicles will be towed at owner’s expense.