Christmas craft fair this weekend

Firefighters annual toy run and food bank drive on Sunday, Dec. 3

Christmas festivities kick off in Sicamous this weekend with the 28th annual Christmas Craft and Trade Fair.

The popular event takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Eagle River Secondary, with vendors offering a large variety of crafts, baked goods, woodworking, jewelry and more. Contributions for the food bank are being accepted at the door. Stop by to browse, enjoy a bite to eat and get an early start on the Christmas shopping.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, it’s the annual Malakwa Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school’s gym.

The sound of fire truck sirens will fill the air in Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point on Sunday, Dec. 3, as firefighters travel about their respective communities gathering donations for their fire department’s annual toy run and food bank drive.

Donations of toys, food and money will be accepted by firefighters for the Eagle Valley Community Support Society and food bank.

Just Posted

