Divas meet Vaudeville

Vancouver performer Bonnie Kilroe is bringing her musical comedy impersonation show, Divas: Vegas meets Vaudeville, to Blind Bay on Oct. 13.

Fresh from Orlando, Florida at the Sunburst convention for Professional Celebrity Impersonators, Kilroe was inducted into the Hall of Fame for most unique act as well as an award for Gold showcase judged by local agents.

She is “A ‘Farce’ to be Reckoned With!” they said. “The vocals of Streisand, the comedy of Lucy…with the charisma of Marilyn!”

The show combines vaudevillian comedy with singing and spectacular costumes, creating a powerful parade of fun and parody.

Vegas meets Vaudeville is a 100-minute musical comedy celebrity impersonation show featuring 20 iconic singers, actresses and entertainers from the past – Mae West, Marilyn Monroe, through legends with timeless appeal – Cher, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Reba McEntire, Tina Turner, to stars of the present – Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Shakira, among others.

It’s a visually exciting show with full costume/wig changes. Prepare to laugh and maybe even join Kilroe on stage throughout the show!

Kilroe has performed Divas to audiences all over the world over the last 15 years, from small fundraisers in towns across Canada, to large theatre shows and casinos throughout North America and as a guest entertainer on cruise ships on most of the world’s seas.

This show won several awards in 2015/2016 and now 2017 for Most Unique Act, Best Comedy, Best Costume, Best Showcase and an Award of Excellence from the Las Vegas Reel Awards and The Sunburst Convention for Professional Celebrity Impersonators in Orlando.

The show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Doors open at 6. Tickets at $35 are available at the Shuswap Lake Estates main office.

@SalmonArm

barbbrouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter