Drive-thru for the United Way

Shuswap Children’s Association executive director June Stewart and support worker Nadine Moore will serve coffee and muffins by donation at the old courthouse at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Shuswap Street from 6 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Coffee and a muffin can go a long way.

Just how far will be decided Thursday morning when the United Way hosts the first Drive -Thru Breakfast in Salmon Arm.

Drive to the old courthouse at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Shuswap Street between 6 and 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 28 and make a donation in exchange for a cup of Shuswap Coffee Company java and a muffin from DeMille’s Farm Market.

The North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap branch of United Way has been supporting the Shuswap to the tune of more than $1.4 million since 1994.

“We’ll be there flinging coffee and muffins,” laughs Shuswap Children’s Association executive director June Stewart, who notes money raised in the Shuswap stays in the Shuswap.

Stewart says the money the Children’s Association receives from United Way goes to employ a family support worker and the Success by Six program, which is a variety of early childhood programming including the Salmon Arm Children’s Festival.

“It’s hard to get funding for a person and United Way understands that,” she says, noting some 45 people, most of them part-time employees, work at the association to provide programs for children with developmental delays and disabilities, mostly in the infant to six age range.

United Way supports many other organizations in the Shuswap: the Community Recreational Initiatives Society, Food Action Society, Community Kitchens, Kindale Developmental Association, Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap, North and South Shuswap Community Resource Association, Shuswap Hospice Society, Shuswap Okanagan Treatment Centre and North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association.