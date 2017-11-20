Enderby food bank readies for donations

The Feed Enderby and District Food Bank has set several days aside in December for clients to pick up food hampers, which will also include extra Christmas food and gifts for children. (File photo)

Jackie Pearase

For The Morning Star

Volunteers and community support are required to help the holidays go smoothly at the Feed Enderby and District Food Bank (FED).

FED has several days set aside for clients to pick up their food hampers in December, as the hampers will also include extra Christmas food and gifts for the children.

Extra volunteers will be needed to help walk clients through the food bank as they make their food selections, to help load food into vehicles, to pick up extra food for hampers from the local grocery stores throughout the day, and to drive clients home with their food.

Help will be needed on Dec. 12 and 14 and possibly Dec. 19.

There is also the Realtors Food Drive on Dec. 5 that will require extra volunteers to help bring in donations and organize the donations inside the food bank.

If you can lend a hand to making Christmas merry at FED, contact FED volunteer coordinator Corrie Epp at 250-838-9450 or eppic50@shaw.ca.

More food is required to meet the increased need in December and several local efforts help ensure there is enough to fill the hampers.

Food collected at the Realtors’ Food Drive on Dec. 5 and a Fill the Sleigh event at The Bargain! Shop in Enderby on Dec. 9 aid in filling those Christmas hampers.

Donations for FED can also be dropped off at the Mara Foodliner, Enderby and District Financial and Enderby IGA.

The annual Santa Truck on Dec. 17 helps replenish the shelves for the new year.

People looking to aid the food bank are reminded that cash donations are best because the food bank’s buying power is greater, as it has access to better prices through various purchasing arrangements.

In addition to non-perishable food items that are in date, unopened and undamaged, FED is seeking pet food, baby food, diapers and personal care items such as shampoo, soap, body wash, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products.

Due to regulations, FED is unable to distribute home-processed food.

FED is grateful for any and all donations and assistance received.