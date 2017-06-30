Exploring the world

A mother and her two cubs, one black and one brown, wandering into a yard near the Canoe Creek Golf Course. Michelle Warner snapped this sweet photo of the family from her residence.

With many new cubs being born in the region, residents should be particularly cautious around these animals, as mother bears are much more likely to be aggressive with their young nearby.

Shuswap residents are also reminded not to leave food sources out for bears to get into. If bears become habituated to garbage or other sources of food, they can become problematic to public safety and ultimately end up killed by conservation officers.