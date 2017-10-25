Auctioneer Brody Raffan (right) calls out the action while his father, Don, watches for the bids during the 30th annual Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser at St. Joseph’s Hall in Armstrong Saturday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Fall Affair

Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser a blast

 

Jim Maundrell (left) and Alistair Bain, representing the Royal York Golf Course’s Men’s Night group in Armstrong, present Kindale Developmental Association development officer Cindy Masters with $2,000 for the organization’s flood recovery effort. The money was raised throughout men’s night during the year at the Armstrong golf course. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Maryanne Felske checks out the silent auction items at the 30th annual Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser Saturday at Armstrong’s St. Joseph’s Hall. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

St. Joseph’s volunteer Joe Serhan mashes the potatoes in preparation for the dinner portion of the 30th annual Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser Saturday in Armstrong. For more photos of the event and a video from the auction visit vernonmorningstar.com (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

