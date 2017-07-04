Fans come together for Penti-Con

Comic-Con style event set to take over the Lakeside Resort on July 8

Nerds, geeks and cosplay lovers get ready. Penticton’s first Comic-Con style event is coming to the Lakeside Resort this weekend.

The Penti-Con convention takes over the hotel on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers are calling on all anime, manga, science fiction, fantasy, gaming, cosplay, horror and comic fans to come out.

“This is a pop-culture convention,” said Jo Scofield, one of the event organizers. “It has everything we could think of that could fit in one day.”

Scofield said a group of five friends have been working together since last summer to plan the event.

“All of our team has been to Comic-Con events all over Canada and the U.S., we are geeks and cosplayers. We absolutely love going to events like this and we will love it even more if we won’t have to travel,” explained Scofield.

The Penti-Con event has more than 50 vendors participating and organizers promise there will be lots to see and do.

“We have cosplay guests and several guests of honour,” said Scofield. “We have Jorge Vargas Jr., who is an actor out of Vancouver coming up for the day. As well as Jett Klyne, who is an awesome little actor out of Penticton.”

She added that organizers cannot wait for this weekend as the reception leading up to the event has been ‘amazing’.

“Everyone we talk to is excited and wonderfully supportive,” said Scofield.

Tickets are currently available on Eventbrite, you can also message organizers on their Facebook page or buy tickets at the door on Saturday.

“If people want to dress up, please do. We have a cosplay contest and kids contest as well,” said Scofield.

“We also have cosplay meetups throughout the day, a photographer with a green screen and a photo booth for people to do all sorts of fun, weird shoots.”

She recommends people interested in attending check out the event Facebook page and the website to keep up to date on all the latest news in the days ahead of the event itself.