Fireworks blast off in North Okanagan

There is plenty of Halloween action taking place throughout the North Okanagan.

Virtually every community will celebrate Tuesday with fireworks or special activities.

In Vernon, there will be lots of opportunities for goblins and ghosts to have some fun.

The Downtown Vernon Association hosts the Treat Trail from 3 to 5 p.m.

“The Treat Trail is attended annually by about 1,500 children and their families,” said Dudley Coulter, with the DVA.

“This year there will be crosswalk marshals to try to co-ordinate crossing safely at the intersections.”

The downtown Treat Trail map at www.downtownvernon.com provides a list of merchants registered.

At Vernon’s Village Green Centre, there will be a Halloween trick or treat trail from 3 to 5 p.m.

After night falls – the skies will light up with fireworks throughout the region.

“It’s an awesome event for the community,” said Troy Ricard, Falkland Fire Department chief.

There will be a bonfire, with hot chocolate and hot dogs, as well as fireworks, at 7:30 p.m. at the Falkland Stampede grounds.

In Cherryville, fireworks blast off between 7 and 7:30 p.m. in the park. Donations are being collected in advance at the Cherryville Emporium

In Armstrong-Spallumcheen, a bonfire will keep everyone warm starting at 7:15 p.m. at the fairgrounds, with hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation. Fireworks set off at 7:45 p.m.

“This is brought to you by the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department and local contributors who make this possible,” states a release.

Lots of Halloween activities are planned for Enderby.

The fun starts with a bonfire at 6 p.m., followed by a haunted house, hot chocolate and hot dogs.

The night sky will then light up with fireworks at 8 p.m.

“All events take place at the gazebo in Riverside Park,” said Craig Bell, with the Enderby Fire Department.

The firefighters are responsible for the bonfire and fireworks while the Enderby Lions Club is sponsoring the other events.

Up in the BX, trick or treaters can warm up around a bonfire at the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department starting at 6:15 p.m. Concession opens at 6 p.m. with hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate and candy floss, all donated by Browns Social House donating all the food. Then look to the sky for fireworks at 8 p.m. sharp.

Coldstream fireworks will not take place this year, but Lavington Fire Rescue is expected to put on a spectacular show at 8 p.m. following a concession opening at 6:30 (all proceeds will support the 2018 fireworks display).

In Lumby, fireworks also blast off at 8 p.m. next to J.W. Inglis Elementary.

The Oyama Community Hall will be the focus of that community’s festivities from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We will open up the hall as a place to warm up and there will be treats,” said Deb Butler, with the Oyama Community Club.

Residents can then stand along the beach and watch the fireworks being set off from the south end of Wood Lake.