Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News Parkview Elementary principal Carla Schneider welcomes a donation of $500 from Evan Parliament and Jeff Mallmes for the school’s Food for Thought program on Friday, Oct. 20.

Friendly wagers yield Food for Thought

District town manager’s losses becomes school’s gain

Evan Parliament’s losses are now Parkview Elementary’s gain.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the District of Sicamous town manager stopped by the school with district Coun. Jeff Mallmes for an unusual, apolitical presentation to principal Carla Schneider – a $500 donation for the school’s Food for Thought lunch program raised through friendly wagers.

Seated in the principal’s office, Parliament explained how he began working with the district two years ago. Since then, he said he has worked very closely with council to aggressively push the agenda of Sicamous – while having fun in the process. Part of that fun for Parliament has been making casual bets with Mallmes on a variety of things.

“We bet on basically everything,” said Parliament. “We’ll bet on the time of day, who is closest to the nearest second.”

“We bet on when a council meeting is going to end,” added Mallmes.

Parliament then recounted one of his and Mallmes’ first bets – the U.S. presidential election.

“I said to Jeff, I said, ‘Jeff, Hiliary is going to win.’ And Jeff said, ‘I don’t think so, I think Donald is going to win.’ I said, ‘OK, one-hundred bucks.’ So I’m down 100,” said Parliament.

A fan of both the Montreal Canadiens and Shea Weber, Parliament decided put money on the Canadiens winning the Stanley Cup in 2016.

“I predict they’re going to win the Stanley Cup because a year ago they started 10-0,” said Parliament. “So I said one-hundred bucks, Habs win the cup. (Mallmes) said I’ll give you 10-1 odds. Habs didn’t even get into the first round.”

The losses continued to rack up for Parliament who eventually decided he’d had enough.

“At $500, I decided I’ve got to shut this down,” said Parliament “I basically said to Jeff, ‘I can’t bet you anymore because I’m already in the hole.’ And he says, ‘buddy, I have an idea. I don’t want your $500, we’re going to make a donation to the Food for Thought program for $500 because I feel sorry for you.’ Those were his exact words.

“I said you know what, Jeff, that’s awesome.’”

Schneider agreed as she accepted the donation from Parliament, courtesy of Malles, for the school program that feeds up to about 10 kids daily.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna experience influences Norway student

Just Posted

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work will not impact traffic on Highway 1.

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Weather affects flights at Kelowna’s airport

Visibility and wind direction cancelled some flights Thursday morning

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

BC Liberal leader candidates to debate in Kelowna

Event set for Dec. 2 at Coast Capri Hotel.

Performers sing their support for performing arts centre

An evening filled with music and treats. That’s the agenda this coming… Continue reading

A bouquet of movie genres

Shuswap Film Society presents the Reel Weekend Film Festival

Kelowna experience influences Norway student

Past international exchange student launches anti-bullying campaign

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Yard waste pickup on Monday

Salmon Arm’s free fall curbside collection begins at 7 a.m.

Most Read