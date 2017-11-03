Friends & Neighbours column: Christmas inspires artistic creations

Leah Blain photo Daryl Arychuk in The Stained Glass Garden Shoppe which he runs out of his home on Grandview Bench Road.

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor

About this time of year Daryl Arychuk puts on Christmas music while he’s working.

“I always work to music, with a cup of hot chocolate. What it does is bring back good memories – time with my mom, or family, friends, or tobogganing.”

His workshop windows and the surrounding shelves are filled with a beautiful array of stunning colours and figures.

“I spent too much time in Christmas shops as a child,” he says smiling.

This is the world of The Stained Glass Garden Shoppe which he runs out of his home on Grandview Bench Road.

“I get a lot of my inspiration from nature,” says Daryl. “I worked at Gardom Lake Bible Camp for 10 years, that’s when I was around nature a lot. It was a neat place to see deer, fish, birds – all those things we take for granted. We see it and then we get on with our busy lives, it’s not until you have an opportunity to capture it (artistically speaking) that you have it for a long time.”

He points out his signature ‘scrolls’ with birds and flowers. Each one is, of course, unique in shape and colour scheme.

“I make all the pieces individually, there is twisted wire on the back and the illusion is the bird is hovering over the flower. See how it comes to life?” he asks as he puts a piece in front of the window and the sunlight streams through it.

There are many Christmas and winter themed pieces including small nativity sets, angels, snowmen, Christmas trees, wreaths, and his special ‘country kitchen.’ But there are many pieces that celebrate the great outdoors.

“Each one has a story,” he says smiling pointing out the dragonflies, frogs, salmon, loons, and various birds.

Daryl became intrigued with the artistry of stained glass years ago while he was on a vacation with his wife, Marita.

“I was bit by the bug when we were in ‘old town’ in San Diego and I met Dave Lowery and his wife, Diane, who are world-accomplished artists. He gave me a good piece of advice. He said, ‘There are 80 ways to work with glass, zero in on two or three.”

The three Daryl chose were copper foiling, lead wrap, and ‘a little wee bit of fusing.’”

After an accident with left him with limited mobility of his arms, working with stained glass became a life-saver. He works as a Fire Prevention Officer for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and he is 34-year member of the Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department. (His office walls are almost as full of diplomas and certificates for various courses he has done as his workshop window is filled with stained glass).

He began his stained glass as a hobby but it eventually worked into a small business.

“It’s not a big business, it’s a hobby, but we went into business because for me to import glass at a reasonable cost, I had to have a business.”

That said, the cost of the glass is such that for the prices he charges, he’s not getting paid for his time, just the cost of materials. It truly is a labour of love.

“It lets me put a part of me into each piece – my heart goes into it.”

The Stained Glass Garden Shoppe is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 4:30 pm or by appointment. It is located 1186 Grandview Bench Road. Daryl will also be selling items at the Grindrod Arts & Craft Show on November 18 from 8 a.m .to 1:30 p.m. He will also set up at the Ladies Christmas Cafe at the Broadview Church in December.

To contact Daryl call 250-832-6396 or email marychuk@telus.net.