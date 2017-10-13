Getting a taste of firefighting

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Nickles, left, and Fire Chief Brad Shirley, right, pose with the honorary fire chiefs, from left, Paul Dacey (Salmon Arm West), Col Ritchie (7th Day Adventist), Tye Major (Hillcrest), Ruby Griffiths (North Canoe), Danika Hoff (South Broadview), Nasz Sokolowski (King’s Christian) Missing: Sawyer Gaberel (Bastion). -Image credit: Tracy Hughes/Salmon Arm Observer

There were lights and sirens, ladder and hoses — and plenty of excitement.

It was Fire Chief for a day in Salmon Arm, with one student from each of the area’s elementary schools selected to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The kids got to try on real firefighting gear, use the hose to knock a cone off a pedestal and operate the fire truck’s long ladder.

After the firefighting efforts in the Salmon Arm McDonald’s parking lot, the children were the guests of Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley and Assistant Fire Chief Jim Nickles for lunch.

The honourary fire chiefs include: Paul Dacey from Salmon Arm West, Col Ritchie from the 7th Day Adventist) school, Tye Major from Hillcrest, Ruby Griffiths from North Canoe, Danika Hoff from South Broadview, Nasz Sokolowski from King’s Christian and Sawyer Gaberel from Bastion Elementary.