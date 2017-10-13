Getting a taste of firefighting

There were lights and sirens, ladder and hoses — and plenty of excitement.
It was Fire Chief for a day in Salmon Arm, with one student from each of the area’s elementary schools selected to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter as part of Fire Prevention Week.
The kids got to try on real firefighting gear, use the hose to knock a cone off a pedestal and operate the fire truck’s long ladder.
After the firefighting efforts in the Salmon Arm McDonald’s parking lot, the children were the guests of Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley and Assistant Fire Chief Jim Nickles for lunch.
The honourary fire chiefs include: Paul Dacey from Salmon Arm West, Col Ritchie from the 7th Day Adventist) school, Tye Major from Hillcrest, Ruby Griffiths from North Canoe, Danika Hoff from South Broadview, Nasz Sokolowski from King’s Christian and Sawyer Gaberel from Bastion Elementary.