Giving kids a sporting chance

Trish Hanson has made sure 30 kids in Salmon Arm will get to play sports rather than sitting on the sidelines.

Hanson, an employee at Sport Chek in Salmon Arm, raised $3,000 and cycled 500 kilometres this summer in support of Jumpstart Pedal For Kids, an event which benefits the Jumpstart charity, which helps fund the costs of sporting activities for children whose parents can’t afford the cost.

“I have kids and I see how privileged they are to be able to participate in the sports they like. But a lot of kids in out community don’t get that chance. That’s what really motivated me to do this,” says Hanson. “I think every child deserves that opportunity and so it really makes me feel good to think I helped roughly 30 kids get to do that.”

Widely supported by Sport Chek, Canadian Tire and Mark’s Workwear, Hanson joined the effort and with fund raised through popsicle stands, a garage sale and donations, she joined the five-day cycle tour which began in Calgary and looped the south before returning to the city.

The group cycled 100 km per day.

“It was so inspiring to be around a group of like-minded people who all had a common goal, to help kids,” says Hanson.

Jumpstart can fund registration fees or equipment for families who can’t afford the cost. In Salmon Arm, the most commonly funded activities include soccer, hockey, gymnastics and martial arts.

For more information, or to donate, go to www.jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.