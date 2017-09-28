Hans Carolsfeld introduces Elton the Owl during the Raptor presentation Sunday at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Herculean Effort

The Raptors returned for a final showing at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

The Raptors made a final summer performance to help wrap up RespectFEST in Vernon last weekend.

The free event at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre saw Hercules the eagle, a Harris hawk and Elton the owl entertain guests.

 

Kendra Bisbing gives Hercules the eagle a little treat during the Raptor presentation held Sunday at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

