Image: Pixabay

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

As ghost and goblins get set to hit the streets for All-Hallows’ Eve, the sounds of fireworks, children yelling and door bells ringing will fill the air.

Sounds that can be daunting to the ears of family pets and just as scary as the night itself is suppose to be.

Halloween can be one of the most dangerous nights of the year for cats, dogs and other animals. Stressed pets can behave out of character, biting or scratching people and even running away.

The BC SPCA is helping animal guardians to watch out for their furry ones this Oct. 31, by planning ahead and keeping pets happy and calm.

Tips include:

  • Keep pets inside: Pets who are inside have fewer opportunities to confront trick-or-treaters.
  • Identification: Make sure your pet is wearing identification. Dogs and cats may try to run away if they feel threatened.
  • Candy is for people: Candy can lead to health problems such as diabetes or obesity, and chocolate is especially dangerous because it contains theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and cats.
  • Leave home without them: If you think it would be fun to bring your pet trick-or-treating, your pet may not share your view. The strange sights and sounds of Halloween can cause a normally friendly dog to bite if it feels scared or threatened.
  • Don’t costume your pet: Dressing your dog in a costume inhibits his ability to communicate, making him prone to display aggression himself or be subjected to aggressive behaviour from other dogs.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Just Posted

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Most Read