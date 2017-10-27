Literacy society holding free financial literacy boot camp for families

Becky Kidd plays “money” with her daughter, Kayla, while attending Strong Start at Okanagan Landing elementary school.(Contributed)

November is Financial Literacy Month, and a number of organizations have partnered to offer a series of short financial information sessions geared to families of young children.

Wendy Aasen, executive director of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan and one of the boot camp’s hosts, said the concept of hosting the event stems from an identified need for accessible financial literacy support in the community.

“Money does matter,”Aasen said.“Our partner groups have told us there is a need to provide accessible support in the community.”

Thanks support from The North Okanagan Early Years Council, and a grant through Success by Six, a provincial early years funding program, she added, the LSNO was able to make it happen.

Local financial experts have volunteered to deliver the boot camps and plan to keep them simple, while introducing some practical tools for families looking to enhance their financial management.

The boot camps run Nov. 4, 18, and 25 from 11- 11:30 a.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch. They will immediately follow the library’s regularly scheduled story time for parents and tots. Child-minding will be provided during the 30 minute sessions.

For more information, contact the Literacy Society at 250.275.3117.