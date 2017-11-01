Volunteer tutor Linda Graves, helps an eager participant learn to use her ipad at the library during an iPad tutorial at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon. (Contributed)

Literacy Society offering technology help for adults

If you have ever been “ iShamed”, you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

If you have ever been “iShamed,” you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

Offered by the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, the workshops are scheduled to run Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 18 and 25 at the People Place.

The workshops will be small groups and will be scheduled regularly based on demand. There is a $60 fee for the two hour session and participants can register at the Literacy Society office in unit #303 on 3402-27th Avenue, or access the form online at www.literacysociety.ca. The workshops must be pre-paid and registrants are required to bring their own devices.

In addition to the workshops, the Society partners with the Okanagan Regional Library to provide free one-hour technical tutoring for adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Vernon Branch.

Adults needing basic assistance in learning to use their devices can sign up for a one-on-one session with a volunteer tutor by visiting the library resource desk upstairs or by calling 250.542.7610. Ext. 6820.

If you would like to be a volunteer tutor with the program, contact the Computer Support Coordinator at 250.275.3117 or email computersupport@literacysociety.ca

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Previous story
Vernon author reads from new book

Just Posted

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Winter has arrived in the valley

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Two men and a woman are being held in custody after being arrested in downtown Salmon Arm

City asked to fund graffiti removal

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day… Continue reading

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Most Read