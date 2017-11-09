Living Well: Time to test your home for radon gas

Radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. It may contribute to as much as 16 per cent of all lung cancers. Radon, when combined with tobacco smoke, including second-hand smoke, can increase the risk substantially. Health Canada estimates that one in three smokers exposed to high radon levels will develop lung cancer.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas found in the ground throughout the world. Most homes that are in contact with the ground will contain some amount of radon gas. Radon becomes more of a concern when it reaches high levels. According to Health Canada about seven per cent of the Canadian homes have radon levels that may be putting residents at risk. Here in the B.C. Interior we have some “hot spot” areas with high radon levels in approximately 40 per cent of homes.

Radon gas is colourless, odourless and tasteless, so the only way to know if the radon levels in your home are high is to conduct testing. Many houses contain bedrooms, rec rooms or suites in the basement. Being heavier than air, radon can accumulate in basements and then move throughout the building. The best time to test your home for radon gas is now through April. During the cooler months windows and doors are often closed and rising warm air in a home draws more radon from the ground.

Testing a home is easy and inexpensive. Testing involves placing a small puck-like kit within the lowest area of the home that could be occupied for at least four hours per day. The kit should remain in that location for a minimum of three months and then can be sent to a laboratory.

Radon can enter a home through the foundation, including concrete and more so through cracks in a foundation or dirt floor such as in older crawl spaces. It can also enter a home through the ventilation system.

The bottom line is that everyone needs to test their homes for radon to see if this gas (dubbed as the “silent killer”) is lurking. If elevated radon levels are found, basic measures can be taken to address the problem.

Kits are available from: BC Lung Association online at http://www.radonaware.ca or call 1-800-665-LUNG (5864).

Previous story
Support for non-profit groups

Just Posted

Snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions

All Shuswap highways affected, local roads also slick

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

Snow stymies Okanagan commuters

Flurries created a flurry of activity on Okanagan roads

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Business Spotlight: One gym closes, another stays open

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor On Dec. 7 Harbourfront Tanning & Fitness… Continue reading

Column: Fishing for that memorable photograph

Columnist and photographer James Murray offers advice on capturing your angling experience

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Gleaners lend a hand locally and abroad

There’s more than just dried soup being cooked up by the North… Continue reading

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Most Read