National bird show flies into Armstrong

A white Chantecler male large chicken and a black East Indie duck will be among the 1,000 or so birds on display at Armstrong’s Hassen Arena Oct. 14 when the Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club hosts the American Poultry Association Canadian National Show. (Fran McDonald Photo)

Western Canada’s top birds will be on display in the North Okanagan next weekend.

The Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club will host the American Poultry Association Canadian National Show Saturday, Oct. 14, at Armstrong’s Hassen Arena. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no admission charge.

“Exhibitors are coming from Manitoba and each province west,” said Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club president Dudley DeLeenheer. “We’re expecting up to 1,000 birds. This could be the largest show of its kind in Canada in 2017.”

The club last hosted the show in 2010. The show gets rotated between the West, Central and East.

Large chickens, bantam chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl and pigeons will be on display, showing their stuff for two judges from California who will judge poultry and waterfowl. One judge from Washington will preside over the pigeons.

The judges will look for shape, colour, cleanliness, good quality feathers and state of health among the bird entries.

“This will be a highly competitive show so the birds will be exceptional,” said DeLeenheer. “All birds will be purebred. Some heritage breeds will be on exhibit. Be prepared to see lots of colour, bare legs and feathered legs, single combs, rose combs and variety of other shaped combs, all kinds of shapes and sizes of birds.”

The event co-chairpersons are Heather Hayes of Armstrong (poultry judge and breeder of quality stock) and Joe Mazur of Enderby (breeder of top-notch Cochin bantams).

“We also have an enthusiastic group of bird fanciers from our club that are determined to put on a first-class show,” said DeLeenheer.

Sponsors for the show include Peavey Mart and the Township of Spallumcheen.

A concession will be provided by the Armstrong Scouts.

Exhibitors will enjoy a banquet at the Royal York Golf Course clubhouse.