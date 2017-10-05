Okanagan-Shuswap charities to receive grants

Charities across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson are soon to receive much needed grants thanks to a Valley First Community Endowment.
The First West Foundation is granting $108,260 to a total of 13 charities across the Interior. These funds will go to directly support programs or initiatives that contribute to building the communities the charities work in.
Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation, stated the non-profits chosen for this community endowment are ones that are applying innovative programs to build-up the capabilities of individuals and impact the community.
“These organizations are making B.C. a better place to live, and we are proud to support their efforts,” she said.
Kelowna-based KCR Community Resources Society will be receiving a $10,000 grant to support the Kelowna Family Hub Satellite Project, a 12-month pilot program which connects underserved families, including newcomers and Indigenous families, to the vital services and supports they need to thrive.
Sherri Gelinas, family services manager with KCR Community Resources Society is overwhelmed to be chosen to receive the grant.
This pilot project is built upon the success of the Family Hub, which provides a none-stop-shop for support, information, referrals and resources from over 20 organizations that serve Kelowna’s most vulnerable families,” Gelinas explained.
The 13 organizations and initiatives supported by the Valley First Community Endowment this year include:
- Board of Education of School District 53 Cawston Primary (Okanagan-Similkameen) $2,500
- Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops $5,625
- KCR Community Resources Society $10,000
- Kindale Developmental Association (Armstrong, Vernon) $10,000
- Okanagan-Similkameen Neurological Society (Penticton) $5,825
- Penticton & District Community Resources Society $14,500
- Princeton Family Services Society $5,000
- Project Literacy Kelowna Society $9,525
- South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (Penticton) $20,000
- Vernon Women’s Transition House Society $1,275
- Whitevalley Community Resource Centre (Lumby) $5,610
- YMCA of Okanagan (Kelowna) $10,900
