Perennial passion for community on display

File photo Mike Thoms and Danielle D’Amour’s fall display serves as a welcome greeting to the Mara Lake community along Highway 97A.

Mike Thoms’ love for Swansea Point can be seen by anyone who drives into or by the small Mara Lake community.

For the past eight years (excluding the summer of 2012), Thoms has taken it upon himself to enhance the Swansea Point Community Association sign along Highway 97A with seasonal floral arrangements.

“It’s close to 2010 I think I started because I was on the board of directors at the time in Swansea Point, ” said Thoms. “So I mentioned it to the association, because I didn’t like the Swansea Point sign so lonely out there, all by itself – I figured we should do something about it. They said, ‘Mike, that’s a good idea… if you want to handle that, you go ahead.’ And then I started and since that time I’ve done it.”

Thoms’ resolve to continue with the seasonal signage improvements was shaken a little over the Thanksgiving weekend when someone made off with some of this year’s fall display.

“That was done with our new president (Danielle D’Amour) from Swansea Point and myself,” said Thoms, who received D’Amours’ help in acquring and setting up the display. “We went and purchased the items that we needed for Thanksgiving, and there was straw bales and pumpkins and flower arrangements and corn stalks. So it was her and I, and we put this all together on a Thursday, just before the weekend. And then I noticed, before going to town, I drive by the sign and I noticed that a couple of items had disappeared.”

While the number of items taken from the display were few – including a pumpkin and a large floral bouquet – Thoms said he is still disappointed by it.

“I’m kind of proud of living in Swansea Point, and I’m doing this because the people that live here, also during the summer… really enjoy it as they come into Swansea Point and see the beautiful flowers in the summer and the fall and winters. Vandalizing this – it hurts, right. Not much you can do about it.”

Thoms added this is the first year anyone has stolen from the community display.

D’Amour also found the theft upsetting, stating in a post on the community association’s Facebook page, “I just don’t understand why people feel the need to take what doesn’t belong to them.”

Despite the upset, Thoms’ passion for his community remains strong, and he has no intention of discontinuing his seasonal signage beautification work.

