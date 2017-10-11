Pumpkin fest rolls out

Keenly Lowe (right) tries her hand at pumpkin carving with the help of Darcie Hodge Saturday at the Harvest Pumpkin Festival in Armstrong. For more photos from the festival, including the pumpkin launch visit vernonmorningstar.com. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Adam Smith, of Full Circle Memory Beads, makes a glass pumpkin Saturday at the Harvest Pumpkin Festival in Armstrong. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Avalynn Bucknell, 14 months, makes a new friend Saturday at the Harvest Pumpkin Festival in Armstrong. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)