RespectFest underway

Neighbours of all ages, races and backgrounds are uniting to honour diversity and celebrate multiculturalism this week.

Alan Louis, of the Okanagan Indian Band, speaks at the Respect Fest Opening Ceremonies at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Saturday. Respect (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

RespectFEST is underway with various events and activities going on all week.

The action wraps up Saturday with a multicultural celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Civic Plaza and Spirit Square with food, music, cultural performances, art and history activities and educational opportunities for all ages.

For more informaiton or to register for some of the free events visit respectfest2017.com

“I hope that everybody can get out into the community and enjoy some of the festivities,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund.

A full schedule events can also be found in the Sept. 10 issue of The Morning Star.