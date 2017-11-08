Volunteers are needed for Santa’s Workshop in Enderby. (photo submitted)

Santa needs volunteers

Volunteers required at Santa’s Workshop in Enderby

More help is needed at Santa’s Workshop in Enderby.

The annual program accepts donations from the community for children to buy at a reasonable price for their family members at Christmas.

“We still need volunteers,” said Kate Fulton, workshop organizer.

The volunteers help with shopping, wrapping, sorting, cleaning, doing laundry, putting puzzles together and putting items out with a box that fits.

People can come to the workshop to help or volunteer from home by taking home laundry, puzzles to complete or books to go through and wipe down.

Volunteers are also needed to make meals for the shopping spree volunteers Dec. 2, 6 and 9, while cookies are also needed for the children.

The Kids Only Shopping Sprees are Dec. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Seniors Shopping Spree is Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Teen and Adult Spree is Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop is located at 900A Belvedere St. (next to Looker’s) and is open Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Good gift donations include tools, fishing/hunting gear, snack items, gift cards, wallets, chocolates, hot drink mixes, snack items, craft supplies, kitchen, bathroom, and self care items, toys (Lego was a big request last year), baby items, small household appliances, baskets and mugs.

All of the money raised goes to meal programs at the Enderby schools, resource centre and food bank.

For more information, contact Fulton at 250-307-4627 or katejfulton@gmail.com.

