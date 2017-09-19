Serving Support

Some local royalty helped put aside their swords and tiaras to serve up support for Kindale Sunday.

The Kindale Developmental Association barbecue at Lake City Casino saw a steadfast crowd come out. Among those flipping burgers and waving down motorists from the highway were the North Okanagan Knights (Kootenay International Junior Hockey League) and Queen Silver Star candidates.

The event will helped Kindale, which has been impacted by flooding at its Armstrong location.

“Since the devastating flooding in Armstrong and with two locations still closed, Kindale is very appreciative of the support,” said Cindy Masters with Kindale.

North Okangan Knights Alec McLeod, Kyle Sherwood, Tyler Olsen and Dean Whitcomb help serve during the Kindale Developmental Association BBQ at Lake City Casino on Sunday. Two-year-old Natalie Proulx joins dad Dan for a burger and a coke during fundraiser. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)